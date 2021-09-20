Education foundation elects officers for coming year

Special to the Enterprise

At the Sept. 13 Barnesville Area Education Foundation annual meeting, officers were elected for the coming year.

They are: Joel Bradio, president; Lane Hanlon, vice president; Ted Hanlon, secretary; Msgr. Mark J. Froehlich, assistant secretary; and Rick Wilson, treasurer.

Newly elected three-year trustees (2021-24) are: Lane Hanlon, Richard Marmie and Brian Yarnall.

Hold over trustees for 2019-22 are Joel Braido, Paula Grear and Rick Shepherd while trustees for 2020-23 are Jana Crawford, Sam Lucas and Lynn Spiczenski.

Retiring trustees for 2018-21 are Tim McKelvey, Doug Huff and Helen Carpenter

The balance sheet for the local foundation, established by Lodge Hanlon in 1979, reveals total funds, restricted and unrestricted, operating and scholarships totaling $2,765,199 as of June 30, 2021.

During the 2020-21 fiscal year, the organization expended $146,599 for scholarships, general grants and awards.

“The Mission of the Barnesville Area Education Foundation is to provide funds for local education systems and students that might not otherwise be available through public funds.”

Individuals may contact the foundation via email at baefoundation@gmail.com, by telephone 740-425-3001 or via USPS at P.O. Box 1, Barnesville, OH 43713.