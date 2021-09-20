Dr. Brewer joins OHHC’s dental practice

Special to the Enterprise

Ohio Hills Health Centers announces that Dr. Robert Brewer joined OHHC’s dental practice in Barnesville and Freeport on Sept. 1.

Brewer is a graduate of Ohio State University’s College of Dentistry and has almost 30 years of experience as a dentist.

His home base will be Barnesville, which he will share with Dr. David Mayberry. Brewer will practice at the Barnesville Dental Office on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and at the Freeport Dental Office on Monday and Wednesday.

“I love working as a dentist and getting to know my patients,” Brewer said . “I am ready to begin a new challenge with a successful team.”

To schedule an appointment, call 740-239-6447.