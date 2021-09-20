Belmont College receives grant

Special to the Enterprise

ST CLAIRSVILLE – Belmont College is receiving funds to help purchase equipment for learning labs.

Officials say the school will receive $260,000 from the Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills program.

RAPIDS is a $7.6 million grant funded by the Ohio Department of Higher Education and is distributed to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for use in learning laboratories specific to regional workforce needs.

Belmont College plans to use the grant to purchase health care, energy and advanced manufacturing equipment for student training.