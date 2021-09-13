New Dean of Students announced at Olney Friends School

Special to the Enterprise

Christian Acemah, head of School at Olney Friends School in Barnesville, recently announced the appointment of Vicki Lowry as the next Dean of Students (DoS), effective Sept. 1.

Having served as front office manager and events coordinator for close to seven years, Lowry has years of experience dealing with our Board of Trustees, students, parents, faculty, alumni, service providers, and friends. She has also consistently undertaken duties related to student life, so it's expected that she will do an outstanding job as DoS.

Lowry is a Barnesville native who lives near Olney with her husband, Bob. They have two daughters, Rebecca and Jenny. She worked in the medical field prior to coming to Olney.