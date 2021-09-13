Library adds new items to its shelves

Special to the Enterprise

The following new items have been added to the shelves at the Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library:

Memorials

Donation made in memory of Phyllis Anderson given by Tom and Rita Jefferis and Family. The Nesting Place by Myquillyn Smith. A Woman’s Garden by Tanya Anderson. The FarmMade Cookbook by Patti Johnson. In memory of Phyllis Anderson given by Tom and Rita Jefferis and Family.

What Happens At Grandma’s Stays At Grandma’s by Lori Borgman. Seven Perfect Things by Catherine Ryan Hyde. In memory of Phyllis Anderson given by Dan and Bridget Holskey and Family.

Harriet’s Journey From Elm Creek Quilts by Jennifer Chiaverini. In memory of Phyllis Anderson given by B.A.C.E.

Fiction

A Patchwork Past by Leslie Gould. Inspirational

Forgotten In Death by J.D. Robb. Mystery

The Desert Prince by Peter Brett. Fantasy

Whispering Hearts by V.C. Andrews. Large Print

High Stakes by Iris Johansen.

The Reading List by Sara Adams.

In Her Tracks by Robert Dugoni.

Maps For The Getaway by Annie Noblin.

Black Widows by Cate Quinn.

If I Disappear by Eliza Jane Brazier.

Non-Fiction

On That Day: The Definitive Timeline Of 9/11 by William Arkin.

Once More To The Sky by Scott Raab.

Eat Better, Feel Better by Giada DeLaurentiis.

Afraid Of The Doctor by Meghan Marsac.

Cosmic Queries by Neil Tyson.

Kaplan GRE Prep 2022.

Book on CDs

The Forbidden by Heather Graham.

Viral by Robin Cook.

DVDs

Queen Bees.

Spirit Untamed The Movie.