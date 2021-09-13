Food giveaway planned for Saturday

Special to the Enterprise

“5 Loaves Food Ministry," an outreach ministry of the First Christian Church of Barnesville, located at 219 W Church St., is announcing the next scheduled food giveaway and luncheon from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The ministry serves those in need in the Barnesville area school district. A proper ID is required and only one give away to a household.

“5 Loaves Food Ministry” is located in the basement of The First Christian Church of Barnesville. It can be reached by calling 740-425-2480. The ministry is self-funded and all donations of food or money are welcomed!

Anyone wishing to volunteer or donate food or money may contact Mike Lucas at 740-391-9211 or Debbie Gossett at 740-391-2885. You can donate online at fccbarnesville.org by going to the “5 Loaves Food Ministry” page.