Fast Track to perform at Pennyroyal Opera House

Special to the Enterprise

FAIRVIEW — Fast Track will perform at the Pennyroyal Opera House in Fairview at 7 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Fast Track is a band that formed following the retirement announcement of longtime Cardinal Tradition band leader, David Parmley. Three of the four members decided to form the band and sought out to fill the remaining spots, mandolin and guitar, seeking instrumentalists who were also strong vocalists.

The five members of Fast Track are not only all highly decorated in awards from the IBMA and SPBGMA organizations, but are also veteran players on the Grand Ole Opry stage, across the United States, Canada, and throughout Europe.

Admission is $15 per person and children 12 years old and younger are admitted free. Cash only, no debit cards. No advance ticket sales; come early for best seating.

To learn more, visit pennyroyalbluegrass.com.