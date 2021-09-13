Family makes major donation to BHS sports program

Special to the Enterprise

A Barnesville Athletics Department post to social media on Labor Day announced the “generous donation” in memory of Max and Marjorie Harp Plumly to the sports program.

The donation from their children, Dan Plumly, Wooster, and his sister Anne Plumly Brackett of Wake Forest, NC, both BHS grads, will “help pay for new football uniforms and upgraded equipment in the weight room at the high school”, the post stated.

Max (1928-2020) and Marjorie (1930-2021) “loved Barnesville athletics, especially Shamrock Football”, the department release noted.