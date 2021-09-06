Take a Look

Special to the Enterprise

Support group to meet

The Three C Cancer Support group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the Barnesville Senior Center. This will be the first meeting in over a year.

Alumni band practice

The Barnesville Community Alumni Band practices at 6 p.m. Sundays at the Barnesville Park. They invite anyone no matter location or skill. Students must be enrolled in a music program to attend If you need an instrument, let them know.

Community wiener roast set

The Batesville United Methodist Church will be sponsoring a free to the public wiener roast at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19, in the church parking lot. Everyone is welcome to enjoy the food and fellowship. Bring your lawn chair, relax, and visit with friends (or make new ones) for a couple of hours. The church is located on Main Pike Street (State Route 513), Batesville. (GPS address is 115 Main Pike St., Quaker City, OH 43773.)

Master gardener applications

Interested in becoming a master gardener? Consider joining Master Gardeners of Belmont County. For an application, stop by the extension office, 101 N. Market St., St Clairsville; or call, 740-695-1455.

Shamrock football schedule

The Barnesville High School Varsity Football schedule is announced. Games are on the following dates: Sept. 10 vs. Shadyside; Sept. 17 vs. River; Sept. 25 at Steubenville CC; Oct. 1 at Toronto; Oct. 8 vs. Monroe Central; Oct. 15 at Shenandoah; and Oct. 22 at Union Local.

Business marketing seminar planned

A free online workshop, “Marketing Your Small Business,” is planned for 1 to 3 p.m. . Email Melisa Carter at carter.1094@osu.edu for details.

Tentative 2021 chamber events set

The Barnesville Chamber of Commerce announces the following “tentative” events for 2021: Barnesville Pumpkin Festival, Sept. 23-25; Village Christmas Tree lighting – Dec. 2; Christmas Market and Lighted Christmas Parade – Dec. 4.

Pumpkin festival set

The 2021 Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is set for Sept. 23-26 in Barnesville. More information can be found on their website, http://www.barnesvillepumpkinfestival.com/

Chicken barbecue planned

The Barnesville Fire Department’s annual chicken barbecue is planned for Sept. 25 at the fire station. Take out only with pre-sale tickets which are $10. The meal includes Half a chicken, two sides and drink. For tickets, see any firefighter or call the station at 740-425-3054

Elks Craft Show set

The Elks Lodge will be having a craft show in the upstairs ballroom during the 2021 Barnesville Pumpkin Festival, Sept. 23-26. Vendors are being sought for the show. Included in the rental will be a six-foot space, table and chair. Spaces are available as follows: Four days, $120; three days, $90; two days, $60; and one day, $30. There is a $50 non-refundable deposit required to hold your space. It will be applied to your total due. If interested, call Ann at 740-425-9181, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Ohio Hunter Education Class set

The Ohio Hunter Education Class, hosted by the Bethesda Farmer and Sportsman Conservation Club, will be Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch will be provided by the club. Class is limited to 35 students. For questions, call or text 740-827-5221.

Apple Cider Festival planned

The Zion Retreat is planning an Apple Cider Festival on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 73999 Reservoir Hill Road, Flushing, at Lakeside Pavilion. There will be apple picking, apple pressing and hay rides. Breakfast (free to guests) will be served from 8 to 9 a.m.; breakfast is $6 for the public. Each family will leave with a half gallon of freshly pressed (unpasteurized) apple cider.

Storybook Park set

The Barnesville Hutton Memorial will have Storybook Park on Oct. 2 at the Barnesville Memorial Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Community clean up planned

Wayne Township will have a community clean-up on Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wayne Township Garage, 55020 New Castle Road, New Castle. They accept most old household junk, appliances, house and lawn furniture, carpeting, plastic, riding and climbing toys, push lawnmowers, tools, fixtures, mirrors, windows, doors, car batteries, packing materials, etc. Please bag or box loose materials to allow vehicles through the line in a timely manner.

Halloween Campout planned

The Friends of Barkcamp will have its 4th annual Halloween Campout on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 5 to 10 p.m. with trick-or-treating in the barn area and throughout the campground from 5 to 6:30 p.m., costume judging at 6:30 p.m., haunted trail from 8:30 to 10 p.m., and judging for best decorated campsite at 7:20 p.m. Food will be available by JC Concessions, as well as hot drinks and roasted marshmallows. Call the park office for more information.

Concert planned

Skyflight Productions presents an evening with GoldenOak on Oct. 24 at The Albert S. George Youth Center at Barnesville Memorial Park in Barnesville. GoldenOak’s music is rooted in the natural landscape- their songs move like a stream, meandering and weaving in an original yet grounding direction. Fronted by siblings Zak and Lena Kendall GoldenOak’s music calmly excites its listeners while nestled in rich folk-influenced sibling harmony. The Maine-based band has built a steady and growing fan base with this kind of energetic intimacy. This is perfectly represented in the group's latest album “Room to Grow”- A 10-song reflection of the emotional and physical impacts of the climate crisis. The band is rounded out by up-right bassist Mike Knowles and Drummer Jackson Cromwell.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 each. More information is available at brownpapertickets.com.

Blue Star Banners available

The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.

Mansion open

The Belmont County Victorian Mansion will be open starting in May on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The 20-rooms will be decorated in a Victorian manner at Christmas time. The Christmas displays will be open the Saturday following Thanksgiving from 1 to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday, until mid-January. For information, call 740-695-0766 for information.