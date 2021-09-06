Rock River Refuge to have grand opening of new trail

Special to the Enterprise

The grand opening of the new trail at Rock River Refuge is being planned with a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 18.

The ceremony will include a guided hike along the 2.5-mile trail, and a post-hike celebration with food and drink.

Rock River Refuge is about two miles south of Temperanceville, in southwest Belmont County. Traveling south from Temperanceville on State Route 379, turn right on McLaughlin Road (also known as Burkhart Road). You'll see the trailhead signs and parking area on your left in approximately .6 miles. The exact GPS coordinates are 39.889614, -81.2223. For questions, email: contact@captina.org.

The Captina Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust with a focus on conserving and protecting the Captina Creek and regional watersheds. The group seeks to inform others about the importance of this watershed and it water quality to all who live here. The Conservancy promotes and engages in the restoration and sustainability of the watersheds through education, voluntary conservation agreements and acquisitions, and water quality monitoring.

The organization maintains offices on Shamrock Drive, Barnesville.