Library adds new items to its shelves

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:

Memorials

Donation made in memory of David Miles given by Barnesville High School Class of 1957.

A Guide Book Of United States Coins by R.S. Yeoman. In memory of Gary Hannahs given by Barnesville High School Class of 1958.

Bacon Everything. In memory of Dale Pickens given by Barnesville High School Class of 1958.

Chicken Soup For The Soul: The Magic Of Dogs by Amy Newmark. The Story Of The Universe In 100 Stars by Florian Freistetter. In memory of John Carlton Berryhill given by Barnesville High School Class of 1961.

Fiction

Forever My Own by Tracie Peterson. Inspirational

Not Dark Yet by Peter Robinson. Mystery

Star Wars: The Rising Storm by Cavan Scott. Science Fiction

Vortex by Catherine Coulter. Large Print

The Island by Ben Coes.

The Forbidden by Heather Graham.

Choose Me by Tess Gerritsen.

The Last Green Valley by Mark Sullivan.

Mother May I by Joshilyn Jackson.

What Could Be Saved by Liese Schwarz.

Non-Fiction

America’s Test Kitchen: The Ultimate Meal Prep.

The Long Slide by Tucker Carlson.

The Reckoning by Mary Trump.

Hooked by Michael Moss.

The iPhone Photography Book by Scott Kelby.

All In by Billie Jean King. Biography

Children's

C Is For Country by Lil Nas X.

Not Now, Cow by Tammi Sauer.

Build A Roller Coaster by Megan Borgert-Spaniol.

Create A Rocket by Megan Borgert-Spaniol.

Craft A 3-D Mask by Megan Borgert-Spaniol.

Construct A Tiny House by Megan Borgert-Spaniol.

Normal by Magdalena Newman. Juvenile Biography

DVDs

Peter Rabbit 2.

Here Today.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.

It Was Always You.

Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Hocus Pocus.