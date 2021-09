Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library, 308 E. Main St., Barnesville, has a coloring activity available for children in celebration of Grandparents Day on Sept. 12.

The library is open Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is closed on Sunday.