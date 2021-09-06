Downtown nutrition shop closes

Special to the Enterprise

Healthy Rocks, a Barnesville Herbalife Nutrition shop at 119 E. Main St. that offered healthy meal replacement shakes, herbal teas energy teas and health coaching closed its doors on Aug. 31.

According to a social media post by the business, “Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, Healthy Rocks will be closing permanently. We are thankful for your business and appreciate you all. Unfortunately, things just did not work out for Healthy Rocks at this time.”