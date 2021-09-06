Councilman suggests moving meetings larger area

Special to the Enterprise

Barnesville Village Council met Aug. 30 and discussed the location of council meetings, especially with Covid-19 spreading rapidly.

Councilman Jamie Betts said with the number of cases increasing and the delta variant, he suggested moving the council meetings to a larger area.

Mayor Dale Bunting said council will stay in council chambers for now and "this is the consensus of council," he said. He also instructed council members to wear a mask and practice social distancing if they are not comfortable.

Councilman Tim McKelvey said masks could be provided.

In other business, Village Administrator Roger Deal said Reservoir No. 1 is again suffering a harmful algae bloom. Currently, they are withdrawing water from Slope Creek and Reservoir No. 2.

Council was updated on the South Chestnut Street patching. Fort Steuben Maintenance, which represents Columbia Gas, was authorized to mill and fill the southbound lane only. They have hired Wilson Blacktop. Deal asked Wilson Blacktop for a price to do the northbound lane.

Deal updated council on the crosswalks and if there is a start date yet. Councilman McKelvey said it would be a bad idea to have them working on the project during the pumpkin festival.

In other business, Kirkwood Township Trustees Ronald Temple, Kevin Arigoni and Tim Lara, along with fellow residents and residents of Mt. Olivett, addressed council with questions and concerns about the future development of a water line to their areas.