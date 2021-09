Special to the Enterprise

MORRISTOWN — Classes at Union Local and Wheeling Park high schools were canceled on Aug. 27 after bomb threats forced the evacuation of both school campuses. The threat was made by phone at ULHS while the Wheeling threat apparently was lodged via an app used by one of the classrooms.

Within hours of the incidents, Belmont County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a juvenile who is facing a felony charge of inducing panic.