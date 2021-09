Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Aug. 30 that the state is awarding 27 institutions of higher education a total of $5 million in grants to fund security enhancements.

The awarded funds are part of the 2021 Campus Safety Grant Program funded as part of Senate Bill 310 of the 133rd General Assembly.

Belmont College is slated to receive $50,000 as part of the program.