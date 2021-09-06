Barnesville’s population drops to 4,008

Bruce Yarnall

Records recently released by the U.S. Census Bureau indicate Barnesville lost 188 residents between the 2010 and 2020 head count. The village’s official population is 4,008. Initial tallies released by the federal agency indicated the town’s population dipped to 3,998, a number not seen in the village since between the 1900 count of 3,721 and 1910 when 4,233 persons called Barnesville home. The town’s population peaked in 1940 with 5,002 residents.

During the same period, Belmont County lost 3,903 residents with the population dropping from 70,400 in 2010 to 66,497 today.

Overall, area villages and townships recorded losses except Kirkwood Township up 12 to 412, Batesville Village up 30 to 101 residents and Wilson Village that straddles the border between Belmont and Monroe counties, up four to 129.

Quaker City experienced the largest loss of population, almost 25 percent, now home for 379 down from 502 residents 10 years ago.

Other area population tallies with 2010 figures in parenthesis include:

Belmont County – Belmont 414 (452), Bethesda 1,211 (1,257), Morristown 248 (307), Goshen Twp. 3,027 (3,147), Kirkwood Twp. 412 (400), Smith Twp. 1,433 (1,543), Somerset Twp. 1,242 (1,245), Union Twp. 2,275 (2,295), Warren Twp. 5,743 (5,974), Washington Twp. 505 (517) and Wayne Twp. 703 (710).

Guernsey County – Fairview 67 (83), Quaker City 379 (502), Salesville 123 (129), Londonderry Twp. 710 (727), Millwood Twp. 1,258 (1,419) and Oxford Twp. 754 (809).

Monroe County – Beallsville 355 (409), Jerusalem 121 (161), Wilson 129 (125), Malaga Twp. 1,038 (1,062), Seneca Twp. 444 (486) and Sunsbury Twp. 1,267 (1,325).

Noble County – Batesville 101 (71), Beaver Twp. 755 (783) and Wayne Twp. 479 (484).