Third doses available to some county residents

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Third doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being made available for people with compromised immune systems as the number of cases slowly increases, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Robert Sproul confirmed last week.

Eligible residents should contact the department at 740-695-1202 to schedule an appointment or for more information.

According to county records, a total of 121 Belmont County residents have died of the illness since the pandemic began in early 2020. State records which differ, however, indicate 181 residents have died of the coronavirus roughly .2 percent of the total population.

Approximately 7,000 county citizens have been diagnosed during the same time.