Somerton residences leveled

Special to the Enterprise

SOMERTON – Two historic Somerton residences previously profiled in this publication met their demise over the weekend of Aug. 21-22. Both were but a pile of rubble when the work week arrived on Monday.

The c.1832 Ely/Detling House at 55391 Washington Street, opposite the United Methodist Church, was profiled last October after the brick structure was struck by an automobile. The house served as home to five generations of the Detling Family. According to social media posts, family members salvaged and repurposed some architectural items including the front entry door.

The Hodgin/Steele House, 55586 Washington Street, was heavily damaged in a fire on June 27. This was the second major fire to strike the structure. It was also heavily damaged on August 18, 1958 but remodeled as the longtime home of Richard and the late Geneva Steele. Steele, now a resident of Barnesville, sold the home to the current owner, Jeffrey Miller in 2014.