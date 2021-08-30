Library adds new items to its shelves

Special to the Enteprise

The Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:

Memorials and Honors

Donation made in memory of Iris Fisher given by Hendrysburg Friends and Neighbors

Donation made in memory of Pat Wesley given by Becky, Cynthia and Opal.

Donation made in memory of Patrick Ball given by Barnesville High School Class of 1976.

Donation made in memory of Pat Ball given by Shauna and Ed Benson.

How Did I Get Here by Christine Caine. Growing Flowers by Niki Irving. In memory of Pat Ball given by Sandy Jefferis and Michelle Russell.

The Big Book Of Poker by Dario De Toffoli. The Leathernecks by Merrill Bartlett. Ohio

At Antietam by Kevin Pawlak. The Vietnam War by Geoffrey Ward. The Civil War Visual Encyclopedia by Philip Parker. World War II Map By Map by Simon Adams. 100 Days In Vietnam by Joseph Tallon. Out Of The Pocket by Kirk Herbstreit. In memory of Dick Strous given by The Poker Gang. By, For, And About Marines by Sidney Atwater. In memory of Richard “Dick” Strous given by Bob and Helen Boswell.

Desire Of My Heart by Heidi Gray McGill. In memory of Rev. Robert Gray and Ardis given by Martha S. Wells.

With All My Heart by Heidi Gray McGill. In honor of the children of Rev. Robert Gray and Ardis given by Martha S. Wells.

Fiction

The Jam And Jelly Nook by Amy Clipston. Inspirational

Fatal Family Ties by S.C. Perkins. Mystery

Starlight Enclave by R.A. Salvatore. Fantasy

The Morgans by William Johnstone. Large Print Western

Tweet Cute by Emma Lord. Young Adult

Complications by Danielle Steel.

Another Kind Of Eden by James Lee Burke.

Viral by Robin Cook.

The Husbands by Chandler Baker.

Shadow Target by David Ricciardi.

Notorious by Diana Palmer.

The Butterfly House by Katrine Engberg.

Circle Of Doubt by Tracy Buchanan.

Non-Fiction

The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022.

Hook, Line, and Supper by Hank Shaw.

Backyard Playgrounds by David Stiles.

Essential Oils To Boost The Brain & Heal The Body by Jodi Cohen.

Children's

The Midnight Fair by Gideon Sterer.

Paw Patrol: The Clean, Green Rescue by Cara Stevens.

Middle School: Field Trip Fiasco by James Patterson.

Star Wars A Han & Chewie Adventure by Cavan Scott.

Star Wars A Luke & Leia Adventure by Cavan Scott.

Star Wars A Finn & Poe Adventure by Cavan Scott.

Star Wars An Obi-Wan & Anakin Adventure by Cavan Scott.

Silent Swoop by Michelle Houts.

The How And Wow Of The Human Body by Mindy Thomas.

The Cat Encyclopedia For Kids by Merriam Garcia.

The Horse Encyclopedia For Kids by Ethan Pembroke.

The Shark Encyclopedia For Kids by Ethan Pembroke.

The Black Friend by Frederick Joseph.