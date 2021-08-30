Former Barnesville High School band director passes

Special to the Enterprise

Phillip “Phil” Sauvageot, popular Shamrock band director of four decades ago, died Aug. 21, at the age of 74, in Barberton, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

During Sauvageot’s time at Barnesville High School during the late 70s and early 80s, almost a quarter of the high school student body participated in the band program. Under his direction, the BHS band participated in many parades and was a regular contender and often winner in high school band field competitions including the local Pumpkin Festival Cavalcade of Bands at Barnesville Stadium during the annual fall festival.

Sauvageot, a resident of Barberton, was born in the Warwood section of Wheeling on Dec. 2, 1946. He attended West Liberty and West Virginia universities and obtained a master’s degree at Chicago’s VanderCook College.

In addition to his stint at Barnesville, the popular music director served Wheeling Central Catholic, John Marshall and Wheeling Park high schools before moving to Barberton City Schools in 1985, where he taught until his retirement in 2007.

Survivors include his wife Nancy, four children and several grandchildren.

More information on Sauvageot’s life is posted on the funeral home website www.silva-hostetler.com .