Brine spill occurs north of town

Special to the Enterprise

A spill of fracking waste occurred Aug. 20 near SR 800 north of town with clean-up expected to take less than a week.

An official of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources reported the brine release consisted of between 400 and 500 gallons at an injection well between Barnesville and Hendrysburg. Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management inspected the site the day of the spill.

Damage to wildlife included some fish killed in a nearby stream.

During the clean-up, a water line of the Barnesville system was damaged resulting in a boil order for customers north of town along the state highway for a number of days.