Bowen memorial bench dedication set

Special to the Enterprise

A stone memorial bench honoring the memory of Hiram Bowen, of Barnesville, a Vietnam War veteran who spent years purchasing and marking the graves of area veterans who served during conflicts up through the Civil War will take place on Labor Day.

The dedication ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Monday at Barnesville’s Veterans Plaza at the corner of East Main and North Arch streets. Organizers for the event indicate several individuals will provide remarks during a short program.

A fund drive to purchase the memorial for Bowen in June resulted in over $2,000 in donations to bring the project to fruition.

Bowen avoided publicity for his efforts. He passed away last November at the age of 72. Except for a memorial book purchased by his BHS classmates at the local library, there was no obituary nor any other acknowledgment of his impact on the community.