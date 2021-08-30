Board of education approves donations

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Exempted Village Board of Education met Aug. 18 and approved a lengthy list of donations to the school district.

The following donations were approved for the Back to School Drive: Barnesville Do It Best, 500 pencils; Catholic Women’s Club, $100; Barnesville-Woodsfield Vet Center, $50; Woodsfield Savings Bank, $200; Hissoms Savings Bank, $100; Ohio Hills Health Services, $100; Barnesville Community Foundation, $500; Bless Your Heart Folk Art, $50; Flag Floors of Barnesville, $100; Jim and Paula Grear, $25; Riesbeck’s, $25; and Hartley & Marshall LLC, assorted items. Shawn Thompson also made a donation of eight golf bags for the golf team.

In other business, the board awarded the kindergarten teaching position to Tawnya Yager beginning with the 2021-22 school year.

The following classified contracts were approved: Leah Stephen, 7-hour high school aide; and Leanna Milhoan, 3.75-hour elementary aide.

The board approved a one-year classified contract for Rebekah Detling, 3.75-hour middle school aide; Melissa Nugent, 3.5-hour elementary school aide; Delbert Owens, 2.5-hour bus driver; and Lucinda Beckett, 8-hour afternoon shift elementary custodian.

The following classified substitutes were approved by the board of education: Dawn Weiss, substitute aide, cook and secretary; Tisha Fackler, substitute aide and cook; Charlene Springer, substitute aide; Kassie Roe, substitute aide; and Kirstyn Paulman, substitute aide and secretary.

The board approved the unpaid leave of absence for Vickie Betts, Barnesville Middle School, effective through the end of the 2021-22 school year.

In other business, the board approved administrative salaries as presented.