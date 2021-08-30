Belmont County starts multi-million dollar broadband project

Special to the Enterprise

High-speed internet will soon be available throughout Belmont County as a major expansion project begins. Construction started on the multi-million-dollar project, starting at the Belmont County Fairgrounds.

Activity will start at the fairgrounds and Belmont College as Ohio Gig works to establish a connection.

The more than $130 million project kicked off with underground excavation last week. The purpose of this is so that it lasts 20 to 40 years.

Ohio Gig is teaming up with Fiber Capital Partners to build the infrastructure with private capital investment in an effort to increase internet access and speeds to rural areas in Belmont County.

Once this first phase is complete, the company will expand its reach to provide better internet access for Union Local, Barnesville and St. Clairsville schools.

The company needs local resources to help with the project before it moves on to other areas.

The company hopes to complete this first phase from the fairgrounds to Belmont College by the beginning of September.