Belmont County Fair set for Sept. 6-12

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — The 172nd Belmont County Fair is set for Sept. 6-12 at the fairgrounds in St. Clairsville.

The Belmont County Fair has been “A Family Tradition since 1849.”

The Belmont County Agricultural Society’s object and purpose shall be to promote and encourage agriculture, industry, schools, science, art, and other interests of Belmont County which the board deems proper and in the best interest of the community. The board of directors is responsible for the operation of the fair and for carrying out the Society’s object and purpose.

Some of this year’s Senior Fair activities include K01 Drag Racing, Zerbini Family Circus, Ohio State Tractor Pullers Association Tractor and Truck Pull, and Demolition Derby.

General admission is $10 (Wednesday through Sunday with free entertainment including grandstands, mechanical rides and parking). On Tuesday, Sept. 7, admission gates will open at Noon that day; admission does not include rides. Season, membership and exhibitor tickets are all $25 each. Camper parking is $150. Parking passes are $10 inside of grounds, space available.

Sept. 10 is Senior Citizen Day (ages 62 and over with ID) admitted for free until noon.

Mechanical rides will be open following this schedule: Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m.; Friday from 4 to 10 p.m.; Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m. and 6 to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m.

Holders of all tickets, passes, or junior fair arm bands can purchase a ride pass from Deshler Amusements Inc. for $5 which will entitle them to ride all mechanical rides for that day only.

Children 24 months old or less will not be charged at the gate. Should they desire to ride mechanical rides, they must purchase a $5 ride pass for that day from Deshler Amusements Inc.

Special parking, when available, provided to those holding official handicapped stickers only.

To learn more or for a complete Fair schedule, visit belmontcountyfair.org