K9 Croc receives ballistic vest

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Police Department's K9 Croc received a ballistic vest for duty which will keep him a bit safer.

The vest was donated by Brady’s K9 Fund from LOF Defence Systems, thanks to a donation from Rescuing The Parish, Ohio. Brady’s K9 Fund is based out of Strongsville and was founded by 11-year old Brady Snakovsky as a way to vest K9s throughout the country. It is Brady’s mission that all K9 Police Officers get the same protection as human police officers. Making it a priority to vest as many K9 officers as they can to send them home at the end of their shift. To learn more about Brady’s K9 Fund, visit www.bradysk9fund.com.

K9 Croc, a three-year-old German shepherd, is trained and certified in patrol, tracking, article search, and narcotics detection. His handler is Edward Kubat.

The Barnesville Police Department K9 Program operates on donations and fundraisers.