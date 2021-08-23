Eyes of Freedom Memorial Wall coming to Barnesville

Special to the Enterprise

Barnesville Village Council approved the Eyes of Freedom Memorial Moving Wall from Lima to be placed at the Barnesville Middle School during the week of the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival this year. The Wall will have a police and fire escort from the interstate to the school.

In other business, Village Administrator Roger Deal updated council on the South Chestnut repairs. Deal said the Fort Steuben Maintenance is the company that works for Columbia Gas and they have agreed that paving it from Leggett Avenue to Cemetery Street would be the most cost-effective.

Dea alsol updated council on the South Lincoln Avenue flooding. He said during the last heavy rain, he and the mayor met at the Plumly's and after taking that dip out of McBride Alley, it was flowing great.

Mayor Dale Bunting informed council that JB Green Team will have a tire collection from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 501 N. First St., Martins Ferry. Off-rim tires only and a limit of 10 tires per vehicle will be allowed.

Council approved extra shifts of EMS during the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival weekend.

Meanwhile, Deal informed council that he is working on the OPWC application as well as funding through the American Rescue Plan. OPWC loan and grant each of $400,000 and American Rescue Plan of up to $5 million in grants for wastewater treatment plant upgrades. Project sot approximately $6,985,000 and Deal said a suitable match may be 10 percent. Council gave permission to commit $698,500 from sewer funds to the wastewater treatment plant upgrades.