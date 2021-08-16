Updated COVID-19 map shows changes locally

Special to the Enterprise

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control’s updated COVID-19 community transmission map shows changes from the one issued a week earlier.

The map now shows Muskingum, Guernsey and Washington counties in the red, or the “high level” of community spread. High transmission means more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period.

Perry, Licking, Coshocton, Belmont, Tuscarawas and Monroe counties are categorized as counties with “substantial” community spread. The counties reported between 50 and 100 cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period.

For counties showing “high” or “substantial” community spread, the CDC is recommending all residents wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Meanwhile, Noble and Morgan counties are classified as counties with “moderate” community spread.