Community-sponsored flower baskets brighten downtown Barnesville

Special to the Enterprise

Locally, Barnesville residents and visitors are greeted by the beauty of the downtown business district punctuated by beautiful blooming flowers.

This annual community project of the Barnesville Chamber of Commerce consists of 52 hanging baskets adorning decorative streetlights and six concrete ground planters. Donations totaling slightly less than $8,000 make this annual project a reality. Village employees hang and remove the baskets which are designed and maintained by Fruits of Life.

Sponsors in 2021 include:

Artworks, Astoria Place of Barnesville, Avenues of Barnesville, Barnesville American Legion, Post 168, Ladies Auxiliary & Squadron and Post 168 Sons of the Legion; Barnesville Chamber of Commerce, Barnesville Community Foundation, Barnesville Do It Best Hardware, Barnesville Education Foundation, Barnesville Exempted Village School District, Barnesville Pumpkin Festival, Barnesville Veterinary Services in Memory of Terry Long, Barnesville Vision Center, Greg & Kathy Batts, Bennoc, Inc., Blue Moon Tavern, Braido Memorials, Campbell Plumly Milburn Funeral Home, Cheffy Drugs, Flag Floors of Barnesville, Fruits of Life, In Memory of Bob and Andy Gearling by Charlie & Sharon Gearling, Harvey Goodman Relator, Steve & Karen Hill, Hazlett, Burt & Watson, Inc., Joe’s Tires, LLC, Joe’s Tire Commercial, Roger and Sally Johnson, Jim & Judy Jones, Tracy & Betty Knox in Memory of Walt Knox, William Knox, CPA, Lemunyon Family, In Memory of Irene Marmie by the Marmie Family,In Memory of Dr. James McClure and daughter Susanna from Martha, Mindy and Pam, Tim & Liz McKelvey,Dan & Kathy Messenger and Family in Memory of Granddaughter Elle and Jane Eschbaugh, Moxie on the Main, Tom & Nancy Murphy in Honor of Our Family, Ohio Hills Health Services in Memory of Bill & Kay Chaney, Paula Rowlands in Memory of Curtis Elder, Becky Steele-Watkins-Stanly-Fuller & Avon Products, Children of Emery C. Stewart Jr. & Vivian Hagan Stewart, Sulek & Dutton Real Estate, Dick Thomas in Memory of Althea Thomas, Triple B Trucking, Inc., VFW Post #2792, Village of Barnesville, Village Hardware & Rental, David & Martha Ward in Honor of Dot Witherow, Kathryn Welch in Memory of Thomas Welch, Small Town Outdoor Services, Inc. – Sam, Stacey, Evan & Diane Wells in Memory of Chip VanCuren; WesBanco, Woodsfield Savings Bank, Group 1: Hissom’s Service Center and Bricker & Eckler; Group 2: Jean Davies, Sue Hanlon, Marsha & Tim Parkinson, Sandy Saffield, Polly Sawvell; Group 3: John & Mary Ann Cheffy, Chuck & Sue Phifer;Group 4: Smitty’s Septic Service & Dave Cook Contracting in Memory of Don & Tom Cook.