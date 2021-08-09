Poker Float returns to Seneca Lake this weekend

Special to the Enterprise

SENECAVILLE – The 14th Seneca Lake Poker Float, a popular aquatic version of a poker run, will take place Saturday, at Seneca Lake, sponsored by the Seneca Sportsmen’s Club.

Registration is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Seneca Sportsmen’s Club courtesy dock on the day of the event, and the evening before from 6 to 9 p.m. at the clubhouse. Punch cards are $5 each, with no limit to the number of cards per person. Tickets for a 50/50 drawing will also be available throughout the event.

Participants receive a map of Seneca Lake with five card-punch stations marked, where boaters can stop and get their entry cards punched between 1 and 5 p.m. on the lake.

All boats are due back to the Seneca Sportsmen’s Club with completed punch cards by 5:30 p.m., where they will then be dealt a five-card poker hand. Players can buy three extra cards for $3 to try to improve their hand.

Dealers will start dealing the hands at 3 and continue until 6 p.m. at Seneca Sportsmen’s Club. Anyone wanting to participate in the event without doing the float can purchase hands from dealer stations at the club prior to 6 p.m.

Winners will be announced around 7 p.m. after all hands have been rated. Winners with the highest-ranking poker hands will be given prizes. The 50/50 drawing will also take place at this time. Those participating in the event by boat will be eligible to win door prizes. All participants must be present at the time of the announcements in order to receive their prizes.

Food prepared by Two Stack BBQ and Slumdogs will be available for purchase at the club throughout the afternoon and evening. Entertainment is provided by Little Creek Band.

The Seneca Sportsmen’s Club is located off State Route 147 just east of the Mud Run bay.

This year’s platinum sponsors are Art Works, Ohio Valley Boats, and Buckeye Lake Marina. Gold sponsors are BBR Drilling Company, Bill’s Towing Salesville, and Whiteside Chevrolet. Silver sponsors are Ed & Ben Shafer Auctioneers, Stacy Ackerman Realtor, Tom Johnson Tax Service, Rod’s Weld & Rebuild, Village Hardware, Alpha Marine Repair, Joe’s Tires, WJ Plumly Trucking, and Ferrum Fit. Bronze sponsors are Caldwell Lumber, Mia Clark Real Estate Agent, Sue Groves Real Estate Agent, The Wooden Wheel Restaurant, Skinner Insurance, Lashley Tractor Sales, and Dunning Motors.

For more information about the Poker Float, including directions, call the Seneca Sportsmen’s Club at 740-238-0181 or 740-310-7970.