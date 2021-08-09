Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Memorial Library adds new items to its shelves:

Memorials

I Love You As Big As A Rainbow by Joan Summers. Bear Can’t Wait by Karma Wilson.

All Kinds Of Awesome by Jess Hitchman. The Night Before Kindergarten Graduation by Natasha Wing. No Buddy Like A Book by Allan Wolf. Paws And Think: Be A Good Sport by Miranda Mittleman. In memory of Easton Holden given by Mom, Granny, Pap and Vickie.

Fiction

Unyielding Hope by Janette Oke. Inspirational

Animal Instinct by David Rosenfelt. Mystery

Heartless by Gena Showalter. Fantasy

Black Ice by Brad Thor.

The Plot by Jean Korelitz.

Class Act by Stuart Woods.

Such A Quiet Place by Megan Miranda.

The Therapist by B.A. Paris.

When I Ran Away by Ilona Bannister.

The Unforgiven by Heather Graham.

The Art Of Falling by Danielle McLaughlin.

White Ivy by Susie Yang.

Non-Fiction

It’s Always Freezer Season by Ashley Christensen.

2021 Beckett Almanac Of Baseball Cards & Collectibles.

This Is The Fire by Don Lemon.

The Music Advantage by Anita Collins.

We Thought We Knew You by M. William Phelps.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by S. Victor Fleischer.