Highway patrol: Fatal motorcycle crashes on the rise

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Troopers with the State Highway Patrol report that motorcycle crashes are on the rise in the area.

According to Trooper Brian Neff with the Cambridge Post, 113 motorcycle crashes have occurred, 11 of which were fatal.

Also, 7 of the 11 fatal crashes were OVI related, according to the patrol.

Motorcycle safety awareness is not just for riders but also drivers of motor vehicles.

Other local MC related crashes this year include: 1 in Coshocton, 3 in Belmont County, 4 in Noble, 5 in Monroe, 6 in Harrison, 8 Morgan County, 10 in Guernsey County, 11 in Jefferson, 14 in Washington, 18 in Muskingum, and 28 in Tuscarawas.