Delta variant makes its way to Belmont County

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — As of last week, there are three confirmed cases of the Delta variant in Belmont County, according to Belmont County Health Department Deputy Director Rob Sproul.

Sproul said of the 73 current Covid-19 cases four people have been fully vaccinated.

No one is hospitalized.

Belmont County, as a whole, is less than 50 percent vaccinated.

Sproul said the elderly population comprises the majority of the 40 percent vaccinated.

He said anyone still interested in getting the vaccine can do so at the Belmont County Health Department.