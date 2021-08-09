Steve Wariner, others to celebrate Jamboree in Wheeling

Special to the Enterprise

WHEELING, W.Va. – A Jamboree celebration is being planned in Wheeling — 88 years after the first show at the Capitol Theatre.

The first show led to decades of weekly country music concerts, drawing fans from all over the nation and other countries, as well.

Now, an anniversary event is planned. This show will be presented by Wheeling Jamboree Incorporated, the nonprofit organization dedicated to keeping the tradition alive.

The star performer of the night will be Steve Wariner, along with others like Larry Stephenson, Andrea Call, Tim Norman and Isaac Cole.

The event is being held to celebrate the 88th anniversary of the Jamboree, and also as a fundraiser for a building project, where the group is remodeling the former Eagles building at 944 Main St. to be the Jamboree Museum. There will be more than 100 exhibits for that building including clothing from Johnny Cash, John Denver, Glen Campbell, according to organizers.

The show is set for7 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling.

Tickets can be purchased online only and range from $25 to $95. Visit etix.com, wheelingjamboree.org or capitoltheatrewheeling.com for tickets and more information.