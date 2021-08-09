Council to begin search for village operations manager

Special to the Enterprise

Barnesville Village Council met Aug. 2 and approved advertising for an Operations Manager in the village.

Mayor Dale Bunting suggested the idea and it was approved. Council said Village Administrator Roger Deal said an inspector will be needed with the Slope Creek Waterline Project, as well as other things. Deal said the job description that is in the form of an ordinance may need to be amended.

In other business, Mayor Bunting asked for council's permission to allow the Barnesvllle Pumpkin Festival to use the village lots and streets during the festival this year, which is slated for Sept. 23-26. Council approved the request.

Village Administrator Deal informed council that the Ohio Department of Transportation's salt bid for next year is the same as last year at $73.70 a ton.

Deal updated council on the North Lincoln Flooding Project. He said they installed approximately 70-feet of 24-inch pipe and there was a "belly" as anticipated. Deal said they are making progress from the smoke testing, trash rack and the "belly" is gone.

In other business, councilman Tim McKelvey asked council's opinion on a compressor station to fill SCBA bottles for the fire department. There are three current stations: Bethesda, Cumberland Trail and Bellaire. McKelvey said he feels they should have their own and not have to go to Bethesda to refill. Council asked if a special permit was needed and Harvey Giffin, assistant fire chief, said he would check into it.

Mayor Bunting gave the Mayor's Court report for July 2021. He said the state received $920.50, Belmont County received $34.50, and the village received $1,542 for a total of $2,497.

Meanwhile, Deal reminded council that the cemetery mowing crew still needs help. The park crew has been helping out. Councilman Jamie Betts suggested possibly increasing the hourly rate instead of contracting the mowing out. Deal said they may consider this for next season.

In other business, councilman Betts asked council about the accessibility of getting water closer to Interstate 70. Council had a discussion about the Route 800 bulk water machine. Council expressed their agreement to selling water but not funding the project. Betts will speak to Kirkwood Township Trustees to discuss the cost.

Council also approved House Bill 168 which includes $250 million to Ohio for water and sewer infrastructure. The maximum grant amount is $5 million. Deal asked for council's approval to apply for the Ohio Department of Development funding.