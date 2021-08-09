Local Author Spotlight: Cynthia Mckenzie Hilliard began writing during retirement

Special to the Enterprise

Cynthia McKenzie Hilliard was born and raised in Barnesville, graduating from Barnesville High School in 1966. She attended Marietta College for two years, before transferring to and graduating from Miami University in Oxford. She and her husband, David, were married in 1969, and are the parents of one son, Ben.

Cynthia spent her 40-year working career in Information Technology sales and management. She’s lived in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Colorado, and now resides in North Carolina, near Chapel Hill.

After retiring, Cynthia spent time volunteering, babysitting, and remodeling a house, until the character of Rook McFadden popped into her mind. She started writing scenes, studying the craft of writing, and working on a plot. She got serious about Rook in 2018: hiring an editor, a book designer, and committing herself to write every day. Numerous revisions later, she formed Spindlewood Press L.L.C. and launched Rook into the world on Sept. 29, 2020.

Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library now has two copies in circulation.