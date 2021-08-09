49 Winchester to perform in Barnesville

Special to the Enterprise

Skyflight Productions presents an evening with 49 Winchester on Aug. 19 at The Albert S. George Youth Center at Barnesville Memorial Park.

Alt-country soul from the heart of Appalachia, 49 Winchester delivers the poetically straightforward songs of singer/guitarist Isaac Gibson in a soulful electric live show. Rock and roll with roots planted firmly in the traditions of mountain music.

“In many ways, 49 Winchester, the nom de plume of singer/songwriter/guitarist Isaac Gibson, could be considered your stereotypical gruff and gritty homegrown troubadour," Gibson said.

Over the course of the past six years, Gibson and his compatriots have made it a point to keep to the basics, be it a blazing combination of drive and defiance, or tears-in-their-beers balladry flush with seething emotion. That’s especially true on the band’s latest outing III, a confident collection that gives voice to the band’s pure, unfettered intents, Gibson said.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 each. Visit brownpapertickets.com for more information.