Barnesville school board approves cafeteria prices

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Exempted Village Board of Education met July 15 and approved the cafeteria prices for the 2021-22 school year.

The following prices were set: Elementary school lunch, $2.75; middle school lunch, $2.90; high school lunch, $2.90; adult breakfast, $2.30; adult lunch, $3.70; reduced lunch, $.40; extra entre, $1.75; extra breakfast, $.75; milk, $.50: 16.9 oz. water, $1.00; 8 oz. water, $.60; flavored water, $1.25; fruit snack, $.75; fruit/veggie, $1.00; juice, $.40; Gatorade, $1.50; soft pretzel, $1.50; chips, $.75; Rice Krispie Treat, $.75; and Grandma cookie, $.75.

In other business, the board approved a resolution rescinding authorization for certain employees to possess firearms on school premises and in designation school safety zones.

The following donations were approved by the board:

• Barnesville Booster 200 Club to baseball bus for $432

• Barnesville baseball parents to baseball bus for $431.25

• Barnesville Booster 200 Club to rooms for baseball team for $500

• Barnesville band parents to band program for $2,000

The board read a thank you note from the family of Linda Fry, and a letter from the Ohio Association of EMIS Professionals recognizing Lisa Lucas for earning the title of Certified EMIS Professional.

The board also recognized Matt Hissom and the senior class officers.

In personnel items, the board approved:

• Resignation of Lauren King, middle school Language Arts teacher.

• Classified contract for Kelly Leasure, 210-day middle school secretary.

• One-year supplemental contracts for Anthony Starr, assistant football coach; Liza Jones, auxiliary band director; Heather Eberhart, Drama Club assistant; Teresa Marinette, elementary yearbook co-advisor; Heather Dornon, elementary yearbook co-advisor; Bryce Allen, middle school yearbook advisor; David Mehlhope, high school vocal music director and junior high vocal music director.

• Volunteers Devin Nicholes, volunteer assistant football coach; and Amanda Sobutka, volunteer assistant cheer coach.

• Classified substitute aides — Lucinda Beckett, Denise Bunting, Jessica Byers, Judy Carpenter, Joyce Castello, Shanna Coss, Carol Crooks, Kayla Fraley, Erica Fritter, Hayley Hornbeck, Theresa Jefferis, Doreen May, Cindy Mayhugh, Leanna Milhoan, Melissa Nugent, Christy Smith, Liza Spence, Melissa Stitzer, Penny Tindall; classified substitute cooks — Jessica Ackerman, Jessica Baker, Lucinda Beckett, Brenda Bondy, Misty Bradford, Denise Bunting, Judy Carpenter, Joyce Castello, Shanna Coss, Carol Crooks, Kayla Fraley, Erica Fritter, Hayley Hornbeck, Theresa Jefferis, Doreen May, Leanna Milhoan, Melissa Stitzer; classified substitute custodians — Jessica Beckett, Lucinda Beckett; medical health professionals Kathy Blon, Elaine Craker, Brandie Lake; classified substitute secretaries — Jessica Baker, Denise Bunting, Shanna Coss, Carol Crooks, Erica Fritter, Hayley Hornbeck, Theresa Jefferis, Brandie Lake, Doreen May, Cindy Mayhugh, Leanna Milhoan, Christy Smith, Leah Stephen, Melissa Stitzer; bus drivers — Keith Baum, George Hoover, Katie Hoover, Robert Rockwell, Danny Wildes, Delbert Owens, Tim Rockwell, Robert Stetzer, Tim Trip; and groundskeeper/floaters, Mary Ellen Hannahs, David Groves, Roger Highman, George Hoover, Katie Hoover, Robert Rockwell, Danny Wildes, Delbert Owens, Tim Rockwell, Robert Stetzer, Tim Trip.

• Shelly Rider as the new middle school Language Arts teacher.

• The treasurer mentoring agreement with the school district and Matthew A. King, effective Aug. 1, 2021, on an "as-needed" basis through July 31, 2022.

In other business, the board approved the preschool, elementary school, middle school, high school, student/faculty handbooks, and volunteer handbooks for the 2021-22 school year.

The board approved the athletic ticket and athletic pass prices for the 2021-22 school year.

The board approved the bus routes for the upcoming school year.