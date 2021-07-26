Ohio Hills Health Centers has new name, new look

Special to the Enterprise

Ohio Hills Health Services is undergoing an exciting and significant transformation through the adoption of a new name and new logo. The name is being changed to Ohio Hills Health Centers (OHHC) to better reflect the scope of the organization.

“We have five community health centers, and over 85 employees,” said Jeff Britton, CEO, OHHC. “Each of the health centers fall under the umbrella of Ohio Hills Health Centers. The name change allows the community to better understand that all of our community health centers are part of a larger organization that is dedicated to providing high quality health care.”

The change from Health Services to Health Centers conveys that OHHC has health centers in multiple communities and yet they are all part of the same organization.

“We are really excited about the name change and new logo,” said Jan Chambers, director of outreach and development. “The new name better conveys who we are and what we do. Our employees work at different health centers, but they are proud to be a part of the same team.”

OHHC has five health centers located in Barnesville, Caldwell, Freeport, Quaker City and Woodsfield. The Monroe Family Health Center will be known as the Woodsfield Family Health Center in order to be consistent with the other sites.