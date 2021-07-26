FFA members attend Leadership Camp

Carson Phillips
Pictured are the Union Local FFA members who attended Ohio Leadership Camp. They include, l to r, Heidi Hull, Hayley Hull, Charlee Daugherty, Kaylin Burgess; and back row, Carson Phillips, Robby Saffell, Miles Burkhart, Frankie Saffell.

Eight students from Union Local FFA attended the Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum — Ohio Leadership Camp from June 25-28.

Over the four days, these students attended many leadership sessions and discussed different elements that make up a true leader! These elements included trust, collaborating skills, being purposeful and many other elements.

These students had the chance to meet, work with and get to know the Ohio FFA officer team. These students also had the opportunity to meet three National FFA officers, National Eastern Region Vice President Miriam Hoffman, National Secretary Anna Mathis and National President Doster Harper.

Union Local High School FFA members Charlee Daughertry and Kaylin Burgess are pictured with National FFA President Doster Harper.

These students made countless memories with the new friendships they created. They will be bringing these new leadership skills to the Union Local FFA Chapter. 

Taking part in Ohio Leadership Camp at Camp Muskingum from Union Local High School include, front row, l to r, Kaylin Burgess, Charlee Daughertry, Heidi Hull, Mrs. Baker, Hayley Hull, Faith Galavish (Ohio FFA Sentinel); and back row, Carson Phillips, Robby Saffell, Miles Burkhart, Frankie Saffell.