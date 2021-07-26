Council learns of major water line break in village

Special to the Enterprise

Barnesville Village Council met July 19 and learned of a major water line break earlier in the month.

Village Administrator Roger Deal said on July 9, the 10-inch waterline in front of the Catholic Church broke. Deal encouraged council to ride by and take a look at the asphalt, the worse he has ever seen the way it washed the mud, brick, and the asphalt is higher than the curb. One estimate from a contractor to mill and fill it once the base is ready is $12,000.

Bill Knox said the 5,000-pound weight limit is not enforced there and the heavy traffic may have made a difference.

In other business, Fire Chief Tim Hall wanted to recognize a few people for their help recently with an accident involving a three-year-old child. He thanked Paramedic Hickman, EMT Carol Seeley, Paramedic Rifle, Paramedic Betts and HealthNet Flight Crew.

Hall expressed his appreciation to Adam Ackerman and Shekinah Church for helping the community with the recent demos and restoration of several properties.

Meanwhile, Deal said councilman Tim McKelvey met with Columbia Gas in regards to the road situation on South Chestnut Street. Deal said he has asked them to pave the area and he will provide council with any updates.

Deal said the cemetery mowing crew is down to three people out of seven. Richie Wells, park supervisor, and his crew and other departments have stepped up to help. Deal hopes when August weather hits, mowing will slow down. Deal also informed council that Tyler Lake, from the street department, resigned.

In other business, Deal expressed concerns to council regarding the Bohandy Building improvements. He said he has shown the property numerous times and wants council to consider improvements to the common area to make it more attractive when marketing it to lease.

Council also received an update from Village Solicitor Adam Myser regarding the issues with the Rails to Trails and tunnel project. Myser said that it is not the project, it's the title work that is tough. ODNR wants solid ownership for the village. The project has been extended until the Fall of 2022.

Mayor Dale Bunting informed council there is no increase for the health plan insurance renewal for the upcoming year.