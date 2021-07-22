Barnesville athletic passes available

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville High School Athletic Department has set the prices for athletic passes for the 2021-22 school year.

Senior citizen prices — Fall Pass, $25; Winter/Spring Pass, $35; and Fall/Winter/Spring Pass, $50.

Military Passes (must present military credential) — Fall Pass, $20; Winter/Spring Pass, $30; and Fall/Winter/Spring Pass, $45.

Adult Passes — Fall Pass, $40; Winter/Spring Pass, $50; and Fall/Winter/Spring Pass, $75.

Family Passes (immediate family only) — Fall Pass, $115; Winter/Spring Pass, $135; and Fall/Winter/Spring Pass, $190.

Barnesville School Passes — Student Pass, $35. Student passes are good for all home athletic events for all students, grades K-12, enrolled in Barnesville Exempted Village School District.

Board Approved Passes — Board of Education members and all regular, permanent employees in the Barnesville EVSD will receive an athletic pass.

Football reserved seating, $40 per seat (includes five home games).

Passes are available at Barnesville High School after Aug. 3.