Take a Look

Barnesville Enterprise

Hydrant flushing set

The Barnesville Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants beginning Monday and will continue daily until completed. Residents may experience loss of pressure and discolored water and should inspect the water prior to washing clothing as staining may result.

Photo contest planned

The 10th annual Captina Creek Watershed Photo Contest is accepting photographs. This year's theme is Captina Critters -- from beetles to bobcats, what cool creatures have you seen? Photos will be displayed at various Belmont SWCD events where finalists will be voted on by the community. For information, call 740-526-0027.

Back to School Drive Through 2021

Back to School Drive Through 2021 has been set for 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Barnesville Elementary School “Drop Off Zone.” There will be free hot dogs, chips, and a drink (in pre-packed bags), backpack/cinch sack and school supplies to be given away along with entertainment. Families will enter the “drop off zone” from West Church Street and be given a bag full of school supplies and other goodies provided by community businesses, community clubs, churches and Barnesville schools. Those interested in making donations should do so by Aug. 3. For information, call 740-310-0932.

Church picnic planned

The annual festival picnic of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, on County Road 2, Miltonsburg, will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 1. The menu includes country-style beef and chicken, homemade noodles, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, and green beans. The meal is take-out only. The public is invited.

Stray cat fundraiser

The Belmont County Cat Stray Shun Fundraiser will take place at 6 p.m. today at the Shepherd Farm Barn and Even Center, 433 N. Main St., Bethesda. The event will be catered by Woodfired Pizza Co. There will be indoor and outdoor seating. Silent and Chinese auctions are planned, along with a 50-50 raffle and door prizes. A $25 donation is requested.

Assumption Parish Picnic set

As Aug. 15 is the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, parishioners will celebrate Mass at 6 p.m. at Barnesville Memorial Park, followed by a picnic, swimming, and other activities.

Head Start taking applications

Assumption Learning Center - Head Start, 306 W Main St., Barnesville, is accepting Head Start enrollment applications for the upcoming school year. Call 740-695-0293, ext. 261, to set up an enrollment appointment

The center is in Barnesville Elementary, so there is also a hybrid option. In a hybrid class, children attend Barnesville's morning preschool from 7:45 to 11 a.m., then finish their day in the Head Start classroom until 2:30 p.m. Some benefits of the hybrid program are an extended school day, an easier transition into kindergarten, and all the benefits the Head Start program provides. Children must be at least 4 years old before Aug. 1 to be eligible for hybrid. For children not in the hybrid class, Head Start hours are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Summer Lunch Program set

The Summer Lunch Program for Summer 2021 is set for Barnesville, Bethesda, Belmont and Somerton. Over 1,200 lunches are prepared and delivered to children over the summer months when they do not receive their free or reduced school lunches. Donations to the program can be made by mailing a check to Summer Lunch Program, Barnesville Main UMC, 230 W. Main St., Barnesville, OH 43713. For information, contact Pastor Jean Cooper at 740-310-2868 or Susan Groves at 740-425-2379.

Barnesville K-9 Golf Scramble to help Disabled American Veterans

The Barnesville Police Department has announced the date of the second Barnesville K-9 Golf Scramble on July 31 at Fairway River Links Golf Course in Rayland. The police department is honored to be donating a portion of the Barnesville K-9 Golf Scramble to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 117 in Bellaire. Disabled American Veterans (DAV) is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year. Annually, the organization provides more than 240,000 rides to veterans attending medical appointments and assists veterans with well over 160,000 benefit claims. They are seeking sponsors and teams. Food, alcohol, prizes, and awards will be given. The cost per four-person team is $300. For information or to become a sponsor, contact Malorie Kubat at 740-238-1153 or email: maloriekubat@gmail.com.

Car show planned

Cruzin’ Main Street, presented by Barrel House and supported by local downtown businesses, is being planned. Follow the post on Facebook. For information, call 740-619-0591.

Friends of Barkcamp events

The Friends of Barkcamp have scheduled the following events: Sept. 4, Labor Day ice cream social; Sept. 11, car show (rain date will be Sept. 18); and Oct. 9, Halloween Camp Out.

Tentative 2021 chamber events set

The Barnesville Chamber of Commerce announces the following “tentative” events for 2021: Super Sidewalk Sale – Aug. 5; Barnesville Pumpkin Festival, Sept. 23-25; Village Christmas Tree lighting – Dec. 2; Christmas Market and Lighted Christmas Parade – Dec. 4.

Super Sidewalk Sale set

A Super Sidewalk Sale is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12 in Barnesville. Eat, shop and support local businesses. The event is sponsored by the Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Pumpkin festival set

The 2021 Barnesville Pumpkin Festival is set for Sept. 23-26 in Barnesville. More information can be found on their website, http://www.barnesvillepumpkinfestival.com/

Elks Craft Show set

The Elks Lodge will be having a craft show in the upstairs ballroom during the 2021 Barnesville Pumpkin Festival, Sept. 23-26. Vendors are being sought for the show. Included in the rental will be a six-foot space, table and chair. Spaces are available as follows: Four days, $120; three days, $90; two days, $60; and one day, $30. There is a $50 non-refundable deposit required to hold your space. It will be applied to your total due. If interested, call Ann at 740-425-9181, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Blue Star Banner available

The Blue Star Banner is available to any Barnesville area family of a serviceman or servicewoman serving in any branch of the military, including the National Guard (active or reserve). A banner will be dedicated to the family and then placed in their window for the service member. For information or to have a ceremony, call 740-238-2137.

Mansion re-opens

The Belmont County Victorian Mansion is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday. A Red, White and Blue spectacular quilt show will take place in mid-July until the end of September when the museum closes. The 20 rooms will be decorated in a Victorian manner at Christmas time. The Christmas displays will be open the Saturday following Thanksgiving from 1 to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday, until mid-January. For information, call 740-695-0766.