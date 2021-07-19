St. Mary’s picnic set to return this weekend

Special to the Enterprise

TEMPERANCEVILLE -- St. Mary’s Picnic will take place Sunday. Carry-out and dine-in will be available. Barbecue chicken or roast beef dinners will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Although the COVID restrictions are lifted, the parish is offering an additional outdoor option for dining in the pavilion normally used for Bingo. As a result, Bingo games will not take place. A square dance will be held Sunday evening while the usual Saturday night square dance will not take place.

Temperanceville is located on State Route 379 eight miles southwest of Barnesville and three miles east of Batesville via County Roads 19 and 23.

St. Mary’s, the second oldest Catholic Parish in the state of Ohio, dates to 1822.