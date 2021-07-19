Man faces charges after police pursuit

Special to the Enterprise

MINGO JUNCTION – A Belmont County man was taken into custody, after a police pursuit July 8.

According to the Martins Ferry Police Department, the incident took place along Route 7 northbound, when a 75-year-old male reportedly refused to pull over during a routine traffic stop.

Authorities said the male suspect was not doing traveling at dangerous speeds as he continued at 10-15 mph over the speed limit.

The man stopped with the help of other officers in Mingo Junction.

Police said the man allegedly told officers that he didn’t care what the speedometer said, he didn’t think he was doing anything wrong and he didn’t have to stop.

He was arrested charged with reckless operation, speeding, and failure to comply.

No name has been released at this time, as additional charges may be pending.

An investigation continues.