Council approves wage increase for village employees

Special to the Enterprise

Barnesville Village Council met July 6 and approved a wage increase for village employees, salary increase for the village administrator, salary increase for the mayor (effective Jan. 1), salary increase for the village solicitor, salary increase for the fire chief and assistant fire chief, wage increase for EMS employees, and increase rate per fire call.

In other business, Village Administrator Roger Deal asked council their thoughts n replacing the 24-inch pipe from Plumly’s to Grey Lane and the 24-inch pipe in McBride Alley between North Lincoln and Watt Avenue, in regards to the North Lincoln flooding. The estimated cost for the pipe is $8,400 and approximately $5,000-$6,000 to install due to the depth. Council expressed their approval to proceeds.

Fire Chief Tim Hall said the fire department received a 50-50 Ohio Department of Natural Resources grant in the amount of $1,836 to upgrade their iPads.

Mayor Dale Bunting gave the mayor’s court report for June 2021. He said the state received $1,004, Belmont County received $39 and the village received $1,611 for a total of $2,654.

Meanwhile, Richie Wells, park supervisor, thanked the cemetery crew for all their help with the falling trees on the tennis court and park trial. He also thanked Jeff Miller for hosting the Firecracker Classic, all the pool crew, Melissa Dodd and Alexis for decorating, the bands and Shamrock Entertainment, Jimmy Wells, the group of football players, Jay McEndree, and Guy Johns for all their combined effort to pull off a nice July 4th weekend. He said all went well and everyone could see the fireworks. Deal said the fireworks cost $5,500 and donations received totaled $5,047.

In other business, Deal said he is again looking for employees for the mowing crew.

Deal also said that Gulfport is planning and has requested two land unitization of approximately 170-acres in Somerset Township. The OPWC lands are not included in the proposal and Village Solicitor Adam Myser has copies of the documents to review. Public hearings are set for Aug. 18.

Mayor Bunting congratulated Deal for his appointment to serve on the executive committee of District 18 OPWC.