Well-being check ends in arrests, multiple charges

While on patrol on July 11 at approximately 4 a.m., a Barnesville police officer observed a vehicle parked alongside the roadway in the Fairfield Road area.

When the officer approached the vehicle, he found a male and female in the vehicle who were unconscious. The officer also observed a firearm on the male's lap. .

The two advised the officer there were drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle as well as other weapons.

The apparent driver was identified as a 25-year old man from Cambridge, who had a warrant there.

The person in the passenger seat was identified as a 28-year old Quaker City woman.

The officer seized multiple items from the vehicle including amounts of suspected methamphetamine, amounts of suspected fentanyl, paraphernalia, and three firearms.

The man was charged with methamphetamine and fentanyl possession, drug trafficking, and drug paraphernalia.

The woman was charged with improper handling of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, and using weapons while intoxicated.

Both were taken to jail.