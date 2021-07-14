Barnesville Library adds new items to its shelves

Special to the Enterprise

The following new items were added to the shelves at the Barnesville Memorial Library:

Memorials

Donation made in memory of Gary Rogers given by Marjorie Jones, Jim and Denise Jones, and Tammy and Kelly Gray.

Donation made in memory of Tim Parkinson given by Larry and Rose Grear.

Donation made in memory of Tim Parkinson given by Barnesville High School Class of 1960.

Donation made in memory of John D. “Duck” Swallie given by The James Jefferis Family.

Ducks On The Road by Anita Lobel. In memory of Don “Duck” Swallie given by Barnesville High School Class of 1968.

Fiction

The Coffee Corner by Amy Clipston. Inspirational

Robert B. Parker’s Payback by Mike Lupica. Mystery

The Warlord by Gena Showalter. Fantasy

Nine Lives by Danielle Steel.

The Black Order by Tom Clancy.

Against The Law by David Gordon.

When I Found You by Brenda Novak.

The Eagle’s Claw by Jeff Shaara.

One Step To You by Federico Moccia.

On Harrow Hill by John Verdon.

Bad Habits by Amy Gentry.

The Haunting Of Brynn Wilder by Wendy Webb.

Rest And Be Thankful by Emma Glass.

Non-Fiction