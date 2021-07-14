Barnesville Library adds new items to its shelves

Special to the Enterprise
.

The following new items were added to the shelves at the Barnesville Memorial Library:

Memorials

  • Donation made in memory of Gary Rogers given by Marjorie Jones, Jim and Denise Jones, and Tammy and Kelly Gray.
  • Donation made in memory of Tim Parkinson given by Larry and Rose Grear.
  • Donation made in memory of Tim Parkinson given by Barnesville High School Class  of 1960.
  • Donation made in memory of John D. “Duck” Swallie given by The James Jefferis Family.
  • Ducks On The Road by Anita Lobel.  In memory of Don “Duck” Swallie given by Barnesville High School Class of 1968.

Fiction

  • The Coffee Corner by Amy Clipston.  Inspirational
  • Robert B. Parker’s Payback by Mike Lupica.  Mystery
  • The Warlord by Gena Showalter.  Fantasy
  • Nine Lives by Danielle Steel.
  • The Black Order by Tom Clancy.
  • Against The Law by David Gordon.
  • When I Found You by Brenda Novak.
  • The Eagle’s Claw by Jeff Shaara.
  • One Step To You by Federico Moccia.
  • On Harrow Hill by John Verdon.
  • Bad Habits by Amy Gentry.
  • The Haunting Of Brynn Wilder by Wendy Webb.
  • Rest And Be Thankful by Emma Glass.

Non-Fiction 

  • The Unofficial TikTok Cookbook by Valentina Mussi.
  • Blood And Treasure by Bob Drury.
  • Life On The Line Emma Goldberg.
  • Eating Well When You’re Expecting by Heidi Murkoff.
  • Superman’s Not Coming by Erin Brockovich.