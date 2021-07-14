Barnesville Library adds new items to its shelves
Special to the Enterprise
The following new items were added to the shelves at the Barnesville Memorial Library:
Memorials
- Donation made in memory of Gary Rogers given by Marjorie Jones, Jim and Denise Jones, and Tammy and Kelly Gray.
- Donation made in memory of Tim Parkinson given by Larry and Rose Grear.
- Donation made in memory of Tim Parkinson given by Barnesville High School Class of 1960.
- Donation made in memory of John D. “Duck” Swallie given by The James Jefferis Family.
- Ducks On The Road by Anita Lobel. In memory of Don “Duck” Swallie given by Barnesville High School Class of 1968.
Fiction
- The Coffee Corner by Amy Clipston. Inspirational
- Robert B. Parker’s Payback by Mike Lupica. Mystery
- The Warlord by Gena Showalter. Fantasy
- Nine Lives by Danielle Steel.
- The Black Order by Tom Clancy.
- Against The Law by David Gordon.
- When I Found You by Brenda Novak.
- The Eagle’s Claw by Jeff Shaara.
- One Step To You by Federico Moccia.
- On Harrow Hill by John Verdon.
- Bad Habits by Amy Gentry.
- The Haunting Of Brynn Wilder by Wendy Webb.
- Rest And Be Thankful by Emma Glass.
Non-Fiction
- The Unofficial TikTok Cookbook by Valentina Mussi.
- Blood And Treasure by Bob Drury.
- Life On The Line Emma Goldberg.
- Eating Well When You’re Expecting by Heidi Murkoff.
- Superman’s Not Coming by Erin Brockovich.