Blame My Roots Fest hosts country stars July 16-17 in Belmont

Special to the Enterprise

BELMONT -- Blame My Roots Festival is set for July 16-17 at the Valley View Campgrounds in Belmont.

On Friday, July 16, doors open at 4 p.m. Entertainment starts at 5:15 p.m. with Luke Burkhardt, then Walker Montgomery at 6 p.m. He is followed by Adam Doleac at 7 p.m. Then, Jo Dee Messina takes the stage at 8 p.m. Neal McCoy closes the show at 10 p.m.

On Saturday, July 17, doors open at 4 p.m. Music starts at 5:15 p.m. with Allie Colleen. She’s followed by Niko Moon at 6 p.m. Then, Tenille Townes takes the stage at 7 p.m. Lee Brice starts at 8 p.m. Miranda Lambert closes the show at 10 p.m.

The Blame My Roots venue has operated as a private campground for Jamboree in the Hills for 28 years. It was one of the first and one of the biggest. So many country stars have stopped by before or after their show. Singers like Tanya Tucker, Sammy Kershaw, and Jason Aldean.

The Blame My Roots Festival is offering two type of discounted tickets to senior students with the help of Belmont Savings Bank.

Single day tickets will be priced at $30 and weekend passes will be $50.

The discounted program will also give back to the schools.

A total of 10 percent of the entire revenue generated from senior tickets sold at the participating school will be reinvested into the music department and the participating school that generates the most revenue will receive a $1,000 donation jointly given by Blame My Roots Fest and Belmont Savings Bank, as well as a mention at the festival.

Festival organizers said the reason for the discount is because so many kids have lost out on activities and experiences and the Blame My Roots Festival creates an attachment and commitment to community, and result in sustainable growth even in students that move away temporarily or permanently.

You can find more information on the Blame My Roots Festival website.